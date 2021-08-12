Container and Kubernetes Security Market Projected to Hit $8,242.0 million by 2030, At a CAGR of 27.4%
Increase in vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, rise in popularity of microservices, & surge in adoption of hybrid cloud technology application drive the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global container and Kubernetes security market was pegged at $714.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.
The report segments the global container and Kubernetes security market on the basis of components, product, enterprises size, industry verticals, service type, and region.
Based on components, the container security platform segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 331 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12162
On the basis of enterprises size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2030
The global container and Kubernetes security market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12162
Profiling Key Players: Alert Logic, Aqua Security, Capsule8, Cloud Passage, Nev Vector, Qualys, Trend Micro, Twist lock, StackRox, and Sysdig.
Covid-19 scenario:
1. The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for the cloud-based technology for data cybersecurity. The demand for hybrid cloud technology increased during the pandemic due to rise in adoption of work from home culture.
2. However, the market witnessed several challenges due to lack of workforce and prolonged lockdown in several countries. Moreover, the disruption of supply chain hampered the market growth.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/26017dab2f1a8e19a336553f55e9580c
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12162
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Interior Design Software Market
2. Load Balancing Software Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn