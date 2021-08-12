Industrial Adhesives Market Size And Growth Potential In The Foreseeable Future
Surge in demand from the packaging industry and growth of the automotive industry in developing regions drive the global industrial adhesives market.OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global industrial adhesives industry garnered $39.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $54.9 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:
Surge in demand from the packaging industry and growth of the automotive industry in developing regions drive the global industrial adhesives market. However, environmental regulations associated with volatile organic compound (VoC) hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for low VOC, green, and sustainable adhesives and growth in end use industries in the emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.
Download Free PDF Sample Report (Including COVID-19 effect Analysis) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10517
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The outbreak of COVID-19 impacted the market negatively, thereby suspending the manufacturing and supply chain processes.
• At the same time, the demand for industrial adhesives has been declined by the end-use industries such as automotive, and construction which consequently curbed the market growth
• However, the government bodies are now issuing relaxation policies to assist the industries to get back to the track.
The vinyl segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period:
Based on composition, the vinyl segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the global industrial adhesives market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is This is attributed to rising demand from packaging sector because of its properties such as high adhesion towards various substrates, non-toxic, and ecofriendly nature, and others.
Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10517
The construction segment to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2027:
Based on type, the water-based adhesives segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial adhesives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in demand from various end-use industries such as construction, aerospace, and others.
Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to dominate the market:
Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding nearly of the global industrial adhesives market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. In addition, the region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of established and fastest developing consumer bases such as electrical and electronics, packaging industry and aerospace industry. On the other hand, the market across North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the global industrial adhesives market.
Leading Market Players:
• 3M Company
• Arkema S.A.
• Avery Dennison Corporation
• H.B. Fuller
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Parker Hannifin Corp
• Jowat SE
• Pidilite Industries Limited
• Wacker Chemie AG
• Delo
Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-adhesives-market/purchase-options
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn