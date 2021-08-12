$TREES Surges 60% Following News That SAFETREES Is Coming to LBank On 12 August

/EIN News/ -- INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TREES on August 12, 2021. For all LBank users, the TREES/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9 PM (UTC+8). You can buy USDT on this page: https://www.lbank.info/otc.html?type=otc#/otc before the trading.



SAFETREES Utility and Purpose

SAFETREES ($TREES) project is building a global green eco-system that provides a free and easy-to-use solution that will help tree growers monitor, authenticate and validate tree growth status through its TreesAPP. The App users can tokenize their real growing trees as TREES-NFT and trade them to SAFETREES adoption marketplace that are currently developing. The users of the platform can adopt a TREES-NFT from the tree growers with $TREES token or buy carbon offsets that support environment-centre projects. Investing in $TREES, token holders will reap rewards through a static reflection mechanism, so token holders are guaranteed to watch their wallet grow indefinitely while helping the environment.

LBank supports $TREES (SAFETREES) on-chain rewards. By taking daily snapshots of $TREES (SAFETREES) holders, then LBank will send the rewards to users at T + 1.

What makes TREES token different from other coin?

SAFETREES created the $TREES token as a valuable deflationary asset for the purpose of incentivizing individuals through the pay-to-grow-tend-track model for their efforts in restoring balance in the environment. Another unique feature of the TREES token is that it serves as an asset for carbon footprint offset. In addition, TREES token holders earn passive rewards through static reflection built-in to the smart contract algorithm, so token holders are guaranteed to watch their wallet grow indefinitely.

How does SAFETREES incentivized the tree growers with TREES token?

The tree grower uses the SAFETREES App to capture the trees he/she wants to monitor. The app has a built-in algorithm that calculates and verifies the long-term ecological impact of trees notably, how much CO2 was captured over time, calculate the ecological and financial benefits (i.e. TREES token equivalent) and then converts it into digitalized $TREES tokens as earned carbon credits through SAFETREES adoption platform. The platform users can buy or adopt the minted trees using the TREES token.

How to buy TREES token?

You would need to swap for $TREES token on PancakeSwap because TREES is only available on Binance Smart Chain. To use Binance Smart Chain, you must configure your wallet to use the Binance Smart Chain network. Then you would need to own BNB tokens for gas fees. If you are new to PancakeSwap, you can directly buy TREES on LBank Exchange at 21:00 Aug. 12, 2021 (UTC+8)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Trees_token

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TreesToken/

Telegram (Global): https://t.me/treestoken

Telegram (Chinese): https://t.me/treestoken_chinese

Telegram (Arabic): https://t.me/TREES_arabic

Telegram (Latam): https://t.me/trees_token_portuguese

Listing Announcement on LBank: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4404784718617

About LBank

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 5.6 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

