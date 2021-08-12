Westminster Barracks - DUI Drugs, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Violation of Conditions of Release x17

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103452

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8/12/21 at 0215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunoco gas station, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Possession of Cocaine, Violation of Conditions of Release

x17

ACCUSED: Christopher Baxter

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: on 8/12/21, at approximately 0215 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to an unresponsive individual in the Sunoco gas station parking lot, located in Dummerston, VT. Upon response, Trooper's observed the vehicle being moved by the operator. While interacting with the operator, signs of drug impairment were observed. Also observed in plain sight was a crack pipe as well as suspected heroin. The operator, Christopher Baxter, 32, was arrested. During the search of his person, approximately 3 grams of crack cocaine was located in his pocket.

The motor vehicle was seized and potential additional charges are possible, pending a search warrant application and execution.

Baxter was found to have numerous active sets of conditions of release, set by the court. He was in violation of 17 counts of his conditions of release. Baxter was processed for the offense and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/21/21 1300 hrs

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658