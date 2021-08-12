LABOR AND COMMUNITY LEADERS VISIT MACON CAREER CENTER AMID POTENTIAL SECOND WAVE OF PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS

DOUGLASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Advisory For more information, contact:

Aug. 12, 2021 Viveka Bizzell-Palmer

Direct: 770-648-4340

viveka.bizzell@politicare.org



LABOR LEADERS ACROSS GEORGIA AND LABOR COMMISSIONER CANDIDATE BODDIE VISIT MACON-BIBB DEPT OF LABOR CAREER CENTER AMID SURGE IN DELTA VARIANT OF COVID

The local labor leaders, community members, and labor commissioner candidate will visit the career center to assess public readiness and highlight the importance of facilities being available and operational as the Covid-19 Delta variant surges in Georgia.

Macon, GA – State Representative William Boddie, Jr, and with several labor and community leaders, will visit the GDOL Macon Career Center Thursday, Aug. 12 at 10:45 a.m. ET. The visit will allow labor leaders and Boddie, a candidate for Georgia’s Labor Commissioner, to determine whether the career center is open to the public and staffed with the resources to serve the needs of the Macon-Bibb community as the state grapples with a surge in Covid-19 Delta variant.

What: GDOL Macon Career Center open and ready to serve the community.

Who: Representative William Boddie, Jr., Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Candidate

Sandra L. Williams, EL. Williams, Executive Director, Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council

Yvonne Robinson, Secretary-Treasurer, Georgia AFL-CIO

Ryan Richardson, Program Coordinator, AFL-CIO

Eric Richardson, President, Coalition of Black Trade Unionist, Atlanta

Peter Taylor, Macon Central Labor Council, Georgia State Council of Machinist and Aerospace Workers

Jacob McClain, CWA, Macon Central Labor Council

When: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Where: 3090 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204



