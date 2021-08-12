LABOR AND COMMUNITY LEADERS VISIT MACON CAREER CENTER AMID POTENTIAL SECOND WAVE OF PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS
LABOR LEADERS ACROSS GEORGIA AND LABOR COMMISSIONER CANDIDATE BODDIE VISIT MACON-BIBB DEPT OF LABOR CAREER CENTER AMID SURGE IN DELTA VARIANT OF COVID
The local labor leaders, community members, and labor commissioner candidate will visit the career center to assess public readiness and highlight the importance of facilities being available and operational as the Covid-19 Delta variant surges in Georgia.
Macon, GA – State Representative William Boddie, Jr, and with several labor and community leaders, will visit the GDOL Macon Career Center Thursday, Aug. 12 at 10:45 a.m. ET. The visit will allow labor leaders and Boddie, a candidate for Georgia’s Labor Commissioner, to determine whether the career center is open to the public and staffed with the resources to serve the needs of the Macon-Bibb community as the state grapples with a surge in Covid-19 Delta variant.
What: GDOL Macon Career Center open and ready to serve the community.
Who: Representative William Boddie, Jr., Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Candidate
Sandra L. Williams, EL. Williams, Executive Director, Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council
Yvonne Robinson, Secretary-Treasurer, Georgia AFL-CIO
Ryan Richardson, Program Coordinator, AFL-CIO
Eric Richardson, President, Coalition of Black Trade Unionist, Atlanta
Peter Taylor, Macon Central Labor Council, Georgia State Council of Machinist and Aerospace Workers
Jacob McClain, CWA, Macon Central Labor Council
When: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. ET.
Where: 3090 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204
