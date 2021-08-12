Get Rewards in BTC, XRP, ADA, DOGE, ETH and More Just By Holding BabyAvengers ($AVNGRS)

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a new player in the DeFi space that seeks to bring legitimacy and confidence into a community that has seen too many projects overpromise, underdeliver and even sometimes deceive their investors.



BabyAvengers sets itself as a fool-proof project that aims to be a haven for both DeFi beginners and seasoned investors in search of safer investments. In order to showcase their legitimacy, BabyAvengers have received two full audits before launch and will be seeking additional audits in the few weeks after their project is up and running. Their contract is open source, and anyone can see what it contains, as well as track any transactions.

BabyAvengers’ offering is simple, yet powerful. Holding their AVNGRS token allows you to receive rewards in the most established cryptocurrencies out there, including BTC, ETH, ADA, AXS, BNB, etc. The development team has come up with a smart contract protocol that allows them to modify the reward token distributed based on the community’s preferences. Rewards are distributed multiple times per day and the community can decide on which cryptocurrency they want to receive every few days. With this new reward system, BabyAvengers seek to attract investors looking to diversify their sources of passive income, while at the same time growing their capital through the AVNGRS token price appreciation. With lots of marketing tools at their disposal, we can only expect their token to gain a lot of traction in the coming days and weeks.

BabyAvengers have created an entire universe of cartoonish drawings inspired by the Marvel and Avengers universe. With a BabyAvengers episode currently in production, one realizes that the opportunities to cater to Marvel’s Avengers fans are endless for BabyAvengers.

BabyAvengers is organizing a presale on DxSale, a third-party presale organizer that is considered the safest and most reliable platform in the industry. The presale will start on Thursday, August the 12th at 5pm UTC and launch is planned two hours after that on PancakeSwap. Investors who wish to maximize their chances of participating in the presale can compete to join a whitelist, which will give them a two minutes head start to invest in the presale.

Presale link: DX Sale Presale Link

Whitelist contest: Presale Whitelist

E-mail: info@babyavengers.com

Website: https://www.babyavengers.com/?yahoo=