Enterprise Mobility Market is Anticipated To Reach $151.51 billion by 2027, Registering A CAGR Of 29.3% From 2020-2027
The increasing demand for the smartphone market is an important factor in the growth of the enterprise mobility market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global enterprise mobility market was valued at $19.65 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $151.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2020 to 2027. Enterprise mobility solution helps organizations to proficiently collect and manage organizations’ critical data through multiple data touchpoints and mobile devices of employees. In addition, rise in usage of mobile devices and mobile application in various organizations to increase customer satisfaction and resolve customer issues faster boosts the market growth. Furthermore, surge in data & mobile devices in organizations and increase in cloud & mobile application in various industries significantly boost the growth of the global enterprise mobility market. In addition, surge in BYOD trend in organizations positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and lack of awareness in developing nations are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of cloud-based technology among enterprises is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the enterprise mobility market.
Region-wise, the enterprise mobility market was dominated by North America in 2019, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in focus of corporate toward enterprise mobility and presence of major vendors across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of BYOD culture and rise in need to protect company’s critical data from various cyber-attacks.
Furthermore, the large enterprises segment is expected to garner significant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of enterprise mobility solution among large enterprises to increase their customers and surge their enterprise mobility market revenue. However, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of BYOD culture in small & medium enterprises.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on enterprise mobility market. Lockdowns across the globe has led the sudden requirements of remote working and created immediate demand of enterprise mobility solutions. Large number of enterprises are adopting this technology to increase employees’ productivity, enhance data security, and reducing overall technology costs, thus creating significant opportunities for the market.
Profiling Key Players: Amtel, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys, Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Soti, Inc., and VMware, Inc.
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.
2. Enterprise mobility market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the enterprise mobility market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of enterprise mobility market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of enterprise mobility market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the enterprise mobility market.
