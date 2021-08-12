Global Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the poultry brooder, feeder, waterer market is expected to grow from $31.32 billion in 2020 to $34.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $47.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Increasing consumption of poultry products is expected to drive the growth of the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market.

The poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market consist of sales of poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing poultry farm equipment such as brooders, feeders, and waterers which are used for brooding eggs, feeding birds and providing water to the birds. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Market

The integration of IoT-based devices with equipment is increasingly being used in the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market. IoT solutions will help farmers to settle on better choices regarding feed change and disease control, and also monitor key performance indicators that improve production. In September 2020, BinSentry, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions introduced the IoT-enabled solution that allows livestock producers to monitor on-farm inventory.

Global Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Market Segments:

The global poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market is further segmented based on product type, operation, poultry and geography.

By Product Type: Brooders, Feeders, Waterers

By Operation: Automatic, Manual, Semi-Automatic

By Poultry: Chicken, Turkey, Duck, Others

By Geography: The global poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market, poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market share, poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market players, poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers global market segments and geographies, poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Market Organizations Covered: Big Dutchman International GmbH, OFFICINE FACCO & C. Spa, Tecno Poultry Equipment Spa, Valco Companies Inc., Vencomatic Group, Jamesway Incubator Company, LUBING Maschinenfabrik Ludwig Bening GmbH & Co. KG, ME International Installation GMBH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

