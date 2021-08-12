Global Laryngoscope Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Laryngoscope Market 2021-2030

Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the laryngoscope market is expected to grow from $0.132 billion in 2020 to $0.136 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.164 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The growing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections and chronic respiratory diseases is one of the key reasons expected to boost laryngoscope market growth.

The laryngoscope market consists of sales of laryngoscopes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture laryngoscopes. A laryngoscope is a medical device used to view and examine the larynx and vocal cords in the throat. This device is also used during tracheal intubation in patients requiring ventilator support. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Robot-assisted laryngoscopy is one of the key trends shaping the laryngoscope market. Growing complications or risks associated with advanced and experimental procedures contribute to increased demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy. The characteristics of robot-assisted devices such as reliability will increase precision levels and have near-absolute geometric accuracy, which helps to reduce the workload of the specialists and improve patient care. Implementing robotic systems leads to faster skill development than manual procedures, and also improves performance and safety. Johns Hopkins University developed a robotic tool to improve surgeons' access to the larynx (voice box). The experts are designing a robotic laryngoscope that can be used with one hand like a joystick.

The global laryngoscope market is further segmented based on type, product, end-user and geography.

By Type: Indirect Laryngoscope, Direct Laryngoscope

By Product: Video Laryngoscopes, Standard Laryngoscopes, Fiber-Optic Laryngoscopes

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Examination Center

By Geography: The global laryngoscope market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Laryngoscope Market Organizations Covered: Ambu, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., KARL STORZ, Medtronic, Olympus, HOYA, Roper Technologies, Inc. (Verathon, Inc.), Richard Wolf GmbH, Schoelly Fiberoptic GmbH, Welch Allyn Inc, Timesco Healthcare Ltd, GIMMI GmbH, Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument, XION GmbH, HEINE OPTOTECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG, Truphatek International Ltd, Kangji Medical, Shenda Endoscope, Rudolf Riester GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

