Critical infrastructure protection market to Cross $203.09 billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 7.2%
Surge in cyber-attack and security breaches in physical systems and need for operational technology networks drive the global market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising security breaches and attacks pose a threat to physical systems is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue of Critical Infrastructure Protection as well as the growing need to secure OT networks will foster market growth.
Enforcement of stringent government regulations toward the adoption and implementation of critical infrastructure protection software, surge in cyber-attacks and security breaches in physical systems, and need for operational technology networks drive the global critical infrastructure protection market. However, high initial cost of CIP and lack of interoperability between the CIP solutions along with complexity in the technical operation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of cutting-edge technology such as cloud technology and internet of things (IoT) along with rise in investment of government authority present new opportunities in the coming years.
The global critical infrastructure protection market generated $118.19 billion in 2019, and is expected to witness $203.09 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on security type, the operational technology segment contributed to more than half of the global critical infrastructure protection market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to rise in demand for critical infrastructure security solutions in manufacturing, transportation & logistics, energy & utility sectors with increase in incidents of cyber threats and attacks. However, the information technology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in number of data centers in industrial verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, and the oil & gas industry.
Based on component type, the solution segment held more than three-fifths of the total share of the global critical infrastructure protection market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of CIP solutions among enterprises to gain strategic as well as competitive advantage and strong infrastructure security over their competitors. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027, owing to assurance provided by these services for effective coordination between service provider companies and customers by offering services such as implementation and training, consulting services, and managed services.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 254 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9724
Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global critical infrastructure protection market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to rise in usage of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, industrial automation, and a major shift toward digital transformation. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing developments in the national security and personal safety sector.
Covid-19 Scenario -
1. Various regulatory bodies have lifted off some of the enforcement criteria during the pandemic. However, several new organizations have been planning for long-term regulatory compliance with data security and data management becoming crucial factors for adoption of critical protection infrastructure services and solutions.
2. The majority of organizations have adopted the "work from home" policy, so the demand for cloud-based systems increased significantly. However, the risks regarding cyber threats rose, which led to increase in investments in cyberinfrastructure security.
3. Though many tourist places were closed, leading to reduced implementation of critical information security systems, the opening of tourist places during the post-lockdown would lead to a gradual increase in demand.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9724
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9724
Similar Reports -
1. Operational Analytics Market
2. Talent Management Software Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
email us here
+1 800-792-5285
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn