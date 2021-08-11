DOT News Release: NEW TRAFFIC SIGNALS AT PIILANI HIGHWAY AND KULANIHAKOI STREET TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Newsroom Posted on Aug 11, 2021 in Latest News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui motorists that the new traffic signals at the intersection of Piilani Highway (Route 31) and Kulanihakoi Street will be fully operational on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The new signals will be in flashing mode from Monday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 18 to alert motorists of their presence.

During this temporary action period, engineers and technicians will be on site to monitor and assess the equipment prior to full operation. Motorists are advised to proceed through this intersection with extreme caution and remain alert for their own protection and the safety of work crews.

The intersection will also undergo restriping, adding lanes leading to the new Kihei High School campus. The existing merge lane onto northbound Piilani Highway from Kulanihakoi will also be restriped. Please note that the left turn lane from Kulanihakoi Street to northbound Piilani Highway will be restricted from August 12, 2021 to August 19, 2021. All work is weather permitting.

