Scientology Teams Help Sardinia Farmers After Record Fires Sweep Through the Region

Scientology Volunteer Ministers helped local farmers by shoveling more than four tons of barley into 55-pound sacks, each enough to feed a cow for a week or a sheep for 4 to 5 weeks.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers helped local farmers by shoveling more than four tons of barley into 55-pound sacks, each enough to feed a cow for a week or a sheep for 4 to 5 weeks.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers helped a region devastated by wildfires cope with this unprecedented disaster.

CAGLIARI, SARDINIA, ITALY, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teams of Scientology Volunteer Ministers responded to the needs of villages ravaged by one of the worst wildfires in decades that destroyed nearly 50,000 acres of woodland and farmland and displacing some 1,500 people.

Unlike most disasters these volunteers have responded to, however, here, not only was aid needed for those displaced by the fires, but the livestock also needed help.

They took on the task of shoveling more than four tons of barley into 150 55-pound sacks. Each sack contained enough grain to feed a cow for a week or a sheep for 4 to 5 weeks.

The volunteers worked with the Red Cross, unloading trucks of donated food and delivering it to local families.

Out of concern for the health of the community, the volunteers offered to sanitize a local grain mill and the rural police station. New cases of COVID-19 have been surging on the island, and the volunteers have been trained in the prevention protocols adopted by the Church of Scientology, including the most effective methods of sanitization, which they used to ensure those visiting the mill and the police station would be safe.

Since the pandemic began, the Church has applied the maxim coined by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure."

The Church researched and adopted the most effective prevention protocols and published them in illustrated booklets that make them easy to understand and use. The Church also created dozens of public service announcements illustrating these protocols. This information may be read, viewed and downloaded free of charge from the How to Stay Well Resource Center on the Scientology website at www.Scientology.org/staywell/. Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Sardinia have distributed thousands of these educational booklets in their communities.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

To learn how the Scientology Volunteer Ministers responded to the COVID-19 pandemic internationally, visit the interactive timeline, 20/21—A Look Back & A Look Ahead on the Scientology website at www.scientology.org/2021.

The Founder of the Scientology religion is L. Ron Hubbard and Mr. David Miscavige is the religion’s ecclesiastical leader.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology Cagliari
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

You just read:

Scientology Teams Help Sardinia Farmers After Record Fires Sweep Through the Region

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Environment, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology Cagliari
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientology Teams Help Sardinia Farmers After Record Fires Sweep Through the Region
Scientology Team Helps Provide Needed Relief in the Wake of Floods in Germany
Taking to the Streets to Promote Active and Drug-Free Living
View All Stories From This Author