Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the 1100 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:38 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, struck the victim with the weapon and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below: https://youtu.be/WhIyEOFP8NE

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.