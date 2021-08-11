FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Open Streets 2021 – Georgia Avenue Information Sessions for Area Businesses

(Washington, DC) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) recently announced that Open Streets 2021 will return to Georgia Avenue NW on Saturday, October 2. DDOT will host two information sessions so that businesses along the targeted corridor can learn more details, including how to participate by temporarily activating public space adjacent to a business.

Open Streets supports the reimagining of streets for temporary uses on a recurring basis. During the event, the District will close three miles of Georgia Avenue, between Barry Place NW and Missouri Avenue, to vehicles. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the corridor will be open to residents and visitors to use for walking, biking, running, and scootering; to participate in a range of fun activities, and to support local businesses. DDOT’s Open Streets event is expected to attract 30,000 people to Georgia Avenue.

For more information about the event, please visit openstreets.dc.gov.

WHAT: Open Street Business Information Session

WHEN: Thursday, August 19, 2021

TIME: 10am -11am or 3pm – 4pm

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING: Please use the link or phone option to join the meeting:

Open Streets AM Session, 10am-11am

Attendee Link: ly/OpenStreetsAM

Meeting Number: 180 738 4233

Meeting Password: August19!

Dial-in Option (audio only): Call +1-202-860-2110. Access Code: 180 738 4233.

An Attendee ID is not required, press # to join.

Open Streets PM Session, 3pm-4pm

Attendee Link: ly/OpenStreetsPM

Meeting Number: 180 410 6218

Meeting Password: August19!

Dial-in Option (audio only): Call +1-202-860-2110. Access Code: 180 410 6218.

An Attendee ID is not required, press # to join.

Can't make the information session?

Materials from this meeting will be made available at openstreets.dc.gov.

Do you need assistance to participate?

If you need special accommodations, please contact Cesar Barreto at (202) 671-2829 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. If you need language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Karen Randolph at (202) 671-2620 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. These services will be provided free of charge.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes.

In accordance with the D.C. Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, D.C. Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination, which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination in a violation of the Act will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-671-2700 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-671-2620. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-671-2700 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-671-2700. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị miễn phí.

THÔNG BÁO QUAN TRỌNG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

የቋንቋ እርዳታ

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ጠቃሚ ማስታወቂያ

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለዚህ ማስታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하시거나 질문이있으실 경우202-671-2700 로 연락을 주십시오. 필요하신 경우, 고객 서비스 담당원에게 지원 받고자 하는 언어를 알려주시면, 무료로 통역 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文)接受幫助，請電洽202-671-2700, 將免費向您提供口譯員服務

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文）接受幫助或者對本通知有疑問，請電洽202-671-2700。請告訴客戶服務部代表您所說的語言，會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

