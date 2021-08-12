When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: August 11, 2021 FDA Publish Date: August 11, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Frito-Lay Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Wavy Lay’s Original Potato Chips

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of a limited number – 31 bags – of 7 3/4 oz. Wavy Lay’s Original Potato Chips as they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer contact. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags.

The products were distributed to certain retail stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and consumers would have been able to purchase them as early as July 23, 2021.

No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Description Size UPC Code Date & Manufacturing Code Representative Image Wavy Lay’s Original Potato Chips 7 3/4 oz. (219.7 grams) 0 28400 04380 9 Either (1) or (2) See image below (1) Must have both “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 02 Nov 2021 And the Manufacturing Code 1712 17944 85 21:30 (2) Must have both “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 19 Oct 2021 And the Manufacturing Code 1713 20044 18 03:37