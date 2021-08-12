Engineered Wood Market Worth $400,450.9 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.2%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

The engineered wood market is mainly driven by an increase in the substitution of engineered wood for building materials.

Engineered wood products are made by joining veneers, particles, fibers, and strands of wood with adhesives to form a man-made composite material. They include a variety of products ranging from plywood to roof trusses. It is also called composite wood.The engineered wood market size accounted for $284,761.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $400,450.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The engineered wood being cost effective and environment friendly is preferred over other wood and cement products that emit harmful bi-products while manufacturing. In addition, subsidies provided by governments over green building material encourages builders and architects to use engineered wood products. Moreover, companies have keenly looked after products to enhance their aesthetics. Further, rise in renovation and remodeling of old structures in developed nation of North America and Europe drives the engineered wood market.

Top 10 Leading PlayersBoise Cascade CompanyCelulosa Arauco Y Constitucion SAHuber Engineered Woods LLCLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP)Norbord Inc.Patrick Industries, Inc.Raute GroupShenzhen Risewell Industry Co., LtdUniversal Forest Products, Inc.Weyerhaeuser Company

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeI-BeamsPlywoodLaminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber)Oriented Strand Boards (OSB)Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)OthersBy ApplicationConstructionFurnitureFlooringPackagingOthersBy End-UserResidentialCommercial & IndustrialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAKey BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging engineered wood market trends and dynamics.In-depth engineered wood market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.