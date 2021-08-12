Engineered Wood Market Worth $400,450.9 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.2%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
The engineered wood market is mainly driven by an increase in the substitution of engineered wood for building materials.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineered wood products are made by joining veneers, particles, fibers, and strands of wood with adhesives to form a man-made composite material. They include a variety of products ranging from plywood to roof trusses. It is also called composite wood.
The engineered wood market size accounted for $284,761.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $400,450.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The engineered wood being cost effective and environment friendly is preferred over other wood and cement products that emit harmful bi-products while manufacturing. In addition, subsidies provided by governments over green building material encourages builders and architects to use engineered wood products. Moreover, companies have keenly looked after products to enhance their aesthetics. Further, rise in renovation and remodeling of old structures in developed nation of North America and Europe drives the engineered wood market.
Top 10 Leading Players
Boise Cascade Company
Celulosa Arauco Y Constitucion SA
Huber Engineered Woods LLC
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP)
Norbord Inc.
Patrick Industries, Inc.
Raute Group
Shenzhen Risewell Industry Co., Ltd
Universal Forest Products, Inc.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Key Market Segments
By Type
I-Beams
Plywood
Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)
Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber)
Oriented Strand Boards (OSB)
Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT)
Others
By Application
Construction
Furniture
Flooring
Packaging
Others
By End-User
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
