Construction Drone Market is Anticipated to Reach $11,968.6 million by 2027- Top 10 Leading Companies & Covid-19 Impact

The rise in demand for construction drones can be attributed to the rapid development of the construction industry across the globe

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which finds its application in construction activities. Manual operation and automated operations of construction drone are possible from remote places through remote and battery. Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security.

The global construction drone market size was valued at $4,800.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $11,968.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security. Construction drones are increasingly being used for applications such surveying lands, geographical mapping, and inspection of infrastructure due to the advantages such as real-time data acquisition, accurate image capturing, and accessibility to hazardous areas.

Top 10 Leading Players

3D Robotics, Inc.
AeroVironment, Inc.
DJI
FLIR Systems, Inc.
Insitu, Inc.
Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.
Parrot Drones
PrecisionHawk
Trimble Inc.
Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Fixed Wing Drone
Rotary Wing Drone

By Application

Surveying Land
Infrastructure Inspection
Security & surveillance
Others

By End-User

Residential
Commercial
Industrial

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging construction drone market trends and dynamics.

In-depth construction drone market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

