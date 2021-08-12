Smart Mining Market Worth $23,465.8 Million in 2027- Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

Smart mining components and equipment find their application in both underground mining and surface mining

Smart mining is a process that uses information, autonomy, and technology to obtain enhanced safety, reduce operational costs, and gain better productivity for a mine site. Mining corporations emphasize on enhancing productivity by providing state-of-the-art software & solutions. It also comprises remote-controlled robotic equipment for mineral & metal extraction, which is stated as telerobotic mining, and decreases the danger for miners.The global smart mining market size was valued at $9.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart mining technologies include integration of hardware and software to improve the mining productivities and reduce the operational time and costs. Mining companies emphasize on enhancing productivity by providing state-of-the-art software & solutions. These software & solutions are integrated with the equipment, personnel, and operations to obtain enhanced safety and higher material extraction from the mining operations. These technologies find applications in both underground and surface (open pit & open cast) mining operations.Top 10 Leading PlayersABB Ltd.Caterpillar Inc.Cisco Systems, Inc.Hexagon ABHitachi Ltd.Komatsu Ltd.Robert Bosch GmbHRockwell Automation Inc.Sandvik AGTrimble Inc.

Key Market SegmentsBy TypeUnderground MiningSurface Mining (Open Pit or Open Cast Mining)By CategoryAutomated EquipmentExcavatorRobotic TruckDriller & BreakerLoad Haul DumpOther Automated EquipmentComponentHardwareSensorsRFID tagsIntelligent systemsOthersSoftwareData & Operation Management SoftwareSafety & Security SystemsConnectivity SolutionsAnalytics SolutionsRemote Management & Logistics SolutionsAsset Management SolutionsServicesSupport & Maintenance (Engineering Service)System Integration (Deployment Service)Consulting ServicesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAKey BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global smart mining market trends and dynamics.In-depth analysis of the global market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.Global smart mining market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.