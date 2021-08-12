Injection Molding Machines Market is Expected to Reach $14,416.0 Million in 2027- Growth Factors with Leading Players

The packaging industry manufacture packaging parts and components to increase the aesthetic value and eco-friendliness of the packaging products drives market

The global injection molding machines market size was valued at $10.89 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.41 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The various features of injection molding machines such as robustness, easy to operate, higher manufacturing rates and rapid production, and high-quality fuel the global injection molding machines market growth. In addition, there has been a rise in the automotive industry in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Africa, which further drive the demand for high-performance plastic components, thereby fueling the growth of the injection molding machinery market.

Top 10 Leading PlayersARBURGENGELHaitian InternationalHusky Injection Molding SystemsKraussMaffei GroupMilacron Holdings Corp.Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.Sumitomo Heavy IndustriesThe Japan Steel WorksUbe Industries, Ltd.BMB S.P.A.

Key Market SegmentsBy Clamping ForceLess than 200 Tons Force200 Tons to 500 Tons ForceMore than 500 Tons ForceBy Machine TypeAll-electricHydraulicHybridBy SolutionNew SalesAftermarketBy Pressure TypeLow PressureHigh PressureBy ApplicationAutomotiveInteriorTrimExteriorOthersPackagingCaps and closuresThinwall containersLidsPersonal CareContainersOthersElectronicsHealthcareConsumer GoodsToy MakingBuilding and ConstructionFlooringWindowsDoorsOthersHome AppliancesOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA