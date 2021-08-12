Injection Molding Machines Market is Expected to Reach $14,416.0 Million in 2027- Growth Factors with Leading Players
The packaging industry manufacture packaging parts and components to increase the aesthetic value and eco-friendliness of the packaging products drives marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Injection molding machine is used to create products made up of rubber, plastic, metal, ceramic and other substances. Injection molding machine is used in various industries such as automotive, packaging, toy making, construction industry, consumer goods, and logistics industry. Injection molding machine serves as an energy efficient and ideal solution for producing large volume of plastic products.
The global injection molding machines market size was valued at $10.89 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.41 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The various features of injection molding machines such as robustness, easy to operate, higher manufacturing rates and rapid production, and high-quality fuel the global injection molding machines market growth. In addition, there has been a rise in the automotive industry in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Africa, which further drive the demand for high-performance plastic components, thereby fueling the growth of the injection molding machinery market.
Top 10 Leading Players
ARBURG
ENGEL
Haitian International
Husky Injection Molding Systems
KraussMaffei Group
Milacron Holdings Corp.
Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
The Japan Steel Works
Ube Industries, Ltd.
BMB S.P.A.
Key Market Segments
By Clamping Force
Less than 200 Tons Force
200 Tons to 500 Tons Force
More than 500 Tons Force
By Machine Type
All-electric
Hydraulic
Hybrid
By Solution
New Sales
Aftermarket
By Pressure Type
Low Pressure
High Pressure
By Application
Automotive
Interior
Trim
Exterior
Others
Packaging
Caps and closures
Thinwall containers
Lids
Personal Care
Containers
Others
Electronics
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Toy Making
Building and Construction
Flooring
Windows
Doors
Others
Home Appliances
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
