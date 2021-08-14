Whether You're Headed Back To School, Enjoying Summer Travel, Or Gaming with Friends, Protect Your Tech
Students and Gamers Count On Mobile Edge to Protect and Organize their Tech
Whatever your needs and whatever your appetite for travel, Mobile Edge is pleased to be part of the solution for making this summer as productive, relaxing, and enjoyable for you as possible.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August is the time for back-to-school prep, embarking on summer travel, and getting together with friends and family for cooking out, hanging out, or a bit of gaming. Even as Americans take extra precautions over a potential resurgence in the coronavirus, leisure travel remains way up this summer compared to last, and nearly at traditional levels in many areas.
All that moving about—whether it’s back to school, between home, the dorm, or the office, to a summer travel destination, or simply to a friend’s house for a night of video gaming—means students and gamers need a reliable way to organize, transport, and safeguard their mobile electronics and accessories. They can count on Mobile Edge for the right protective laptop case, gaming backpack, travel tote, or messenger bag to fit their gear, their fashion preferences, and their lifestyles.
“People are eager to get back to a sense of normalcy, whether that’s taking a summer vacation, doing a bit of travel, gaming with friends, or gearing up for getting back to school,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Whatever your needs and whatever your appetite for travel, Mobile Edge is pleased to be part of the solution for making this summer as productive, relaxing, and enjoyable for you as possible.”
For students and young professionals, Mobile Edge’s no-nonsense, ergonomically designed, and super lightweight SmartPack Backpack features dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. This popular backpack is the perfect travel companion for trips to and from home and school or the office or dorm. It’s available in eight colors plus a special edition made from premium graphite nylon for a distinctive, edgy look.
Another backpack favored by high school and college students is Mobile Edge’s Express Backpack 2.0. Available in seven colors, it’s ideal for carrying laptops up to 16 inches with space to spare for books, files, and accessories, as well as an integrated tablet pocket.
Busy professionals vying for a weekend or lengthier getaway will like the versatility of Mobile Edge’s roomy Urban Laptop Tote. Offering the convenience of a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one, it’s easy to carry and made from a lightweight, durable, charcoal-colored cotton canvas. The tote features separate padded pockets for a laptop and tablet, and workstation storage for pens, a smartphone, flash drives, and other accessories, plus plenty of room for personal items.
Gamers of all ages can depend on Mobile Edge’s roomy and rugged Core Gaming Backpacks for storage and protection of their laptops and gaming consoles while they’re on the go. The Core Gaming Backpack features numerous pockets and zippered compartments for cables, chargers, headphones, keyboards, and personal items such as snacks, plus room for a change of clothes for overnighters. It’s even pre-wired for a power bank. One version features a hook and loop panel for displaying school and team badges and patches.
For Alienware fans, the Alienware M17 Pro Backpack is designed specifically for the new Thin & Light m-Series laptops. Manufactured by Mobile Edge, this lightweight backpack is loaded with features and is perfect for student gamers who want to rock the distinctive Alienware look. (Its close relative, the Alienware AW M17 Elite Backpack even made a recent appearance in Space Jams 2!)
For the power-conscious, Mobile Edge’s Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger provides mobile charging for the most power-hungry devices, such as laptops and gaming consoles, and with its universal AC outlet, no special adapters are needed. Lightweight, compact, and durable, it slips easily into laptop bags or backpacks and meets FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.
All Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, and messenger bags are backed by a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. For a limited time, customers can get 20% off regular-priced items when they use promo code SCHOOL at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store (some exclusions apply).
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
