State appeals court allows A's to fast-track environmental review process of Howard Terminal ballpark plan

A state appeals court on Tuesday upheld the Oakland A’s right to an environmental review of the Howard Terminal ballpark project that sets time limits on any legal challenges to the review — a decision that deals a blow to the development’s opponents who say the A’s organization is trying to bypass rules.

