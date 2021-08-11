Submit Release
Statement of Commissioner Michael S. Pieciak on the Guilty Plea of Bill Stenger

Montpelier, VT (August 11, 2021) –Today, Bill Stenger pled guilty in U.S. District Court to a single charge of providing a false statement to the U.S. government relating to the EB-5 projects in the Northeast Kingdom.

Commissioner Michael S. Pieciak issued the following statement:

“The Jay Peak developers, including Mr. Stenger, routinely provided the State of Vermont false, misleading, and fraudulent information throughout the course of our dealings. I am pleased Mr. Stenger has taken responsibility for similar deceptive statements to the U.S. government.” 

“Mr. Stenger’s guilty plea helps bring accountability and closure to the Northeast Kingdom, the investors, and all those impacted by the EB-5 fraud.”

“We would like to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their efforts in helping bring the EB-5 fraudsters to justice and for their cooperation throughout our own investigation.”  

