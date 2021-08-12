Ron Cardenas, Gavilon Agriculture Holdings VP of Human Resources, Launches New Personal Website

Ron Cardenas, Vice President of Human Resources at Gavilon Agriculture Holdings, launches a personal website to share his keen insight and wealth of knowledge.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Cardenas, Gavilon Agriculture Holdings Human Resources Vice President, is happy to announce his new personal website launch. Ron hopes his site will act as a resource for young professionals just starting their careers and human resources professionals looking to take their careers to the next level.

Cardenas believes his 30+ years of experience in human resources has allowed him to grow and improve his skills. Also, his international organization experience trained him to see how culture and background influence the human aspect of the department. His new website is an opportunity to share that knowledge with others.

After Cardenas spent time at companies such as Sun Microsystems and Anadarko Petroleum, his involvement with Gavilon began in 2010 as the company’s Director of Human Resources. He was able to work his way up the corporate ladder at Gavilon, first being promoted to senior director, then advancing to his current position as vice president as of 2015.

Cardenas knows firsthand what it takes to make it in the corporate HR world. His insight has helped develop young talent throughout his career and inspired professionals who want to impact their companies positively. Notably, Mr. Cardenas developed a retention strategy at Gavilon to mitigate high turnover rates resulting in cutting voluntary turnover in half in just under two years.

Another aspect of human resources Ron’s website hopes to address is transforming the challenges of “wearing many hats” into a positive professional and personal outcome. Whether it’s job analysis and evaluation, compensation and benefits, or training and development, the skills HR professionals obtain in their day-to-day work can be utilized in many ways and give individuals a chance to grow and learn.

Cardenas realized that everyone could succeed in their given role and provide valuable skills to their organization with the proper training and guidance. With his three-tiered leadership training program, he helped individuals improve their coaching, self-awareness, and employee relations so that they could be the best versions of themselves, both in and out of the office.

For more information, please visit https://www.roncardenas.com/.

About Ron Cardenas

Ron Cardenas is the vice president of human resources at Gavilon Agriculture Holdings in Omaha, Nebraska. He is a versatile HR professional with over 30 years of domestic and international experience. His track record includes creating and launching talent strategies for global organizations in varied industries.