Arkansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if they Had Navy-Workplace Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Be $100,000+

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer in Arkansas or their family--please take financial compensation very seriously and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if while in the navy the Veteran had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. To get compensated it does not matter if the person ever smoked cigarettes and the financial claim involves trusts that were set up by companies that produced products that contained asbestos on ships and submarines-not suing the navy.

"We cannot over emphasize that a person who now has lung cancer and who prior to 1982 had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work should get compensated. Almost everyone that calls says they were totally unaware that a person like this might receive such substantial compensation. If the person-we have just described sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to obtain more specific information. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arkansas US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff or anywhere in Arkansas.

Individuals in the state of Arkansas could have been exposed to asbestos while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. Additionally, we help veterans exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma typically takes three to five decades to appear.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.