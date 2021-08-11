Stricklersville Road Bridge Rehabilitated, Reopened in Franklin Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Stricklersville Road over Christina River in Franklin Township, Chester County, reopened today following repair under a project to rehabilitate or replace several poor condition bridges in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The Stricklersville Road bridge over Christina River was built in 1959. The structure is 14 feet long, 35 feet wide and carries an average of 1,090 vehicles a day.

Other structures completed under this $6 million bridge improvement project include:

Springton Road over Indian Run in Wallace Township, Chester County;

West State Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County;

Route 282 (Creek Road) over a branch of the Brandywine Creek in East Brandywine Township, Chester County;

Clay Creek Road over White Clay Creek in Franklin Township, Chester County; and

2nd Avenue over Mingo Creek in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County.

Structures to be completed under this project include:

Baltimore Pike over Red Clay Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County; and

Hulmeville Road over Chubb Run in Middletown Township and Penndel Borough, Bucks County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, New Jersey is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #