Cottman Avenue (Route 73) Among Three State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Philadelphia, Chester Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Intermittent lane closures will be in place on three state highways in Philadelphia and Chester counties on Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for lane separator and delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

  • Cottman Avenue (Route 73) between Castor Avenue and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) for lane separator installation in Philadelphia;
  • Castor Avenue between Cottman Avenue (Route 73) and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) for lane separator installation in Philadelphia; and
  • Charlestown Road at the Cold Stream Road Intersection in Charlestown Township, Chester County, for delineator installation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

 

