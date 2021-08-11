Cottman Avenue (Route 73) Among Three State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Philadelphia, Chester Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Intermittent lane closures will be in place on three state highways in Philadelphia and Chester counties on Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for lane separator and delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Cottman Avenue (Route 73) between Castor Avenue and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) for lane separator installation in Philadelphia;

Castor Avenue between Cottman Avenue (Route 73) and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) for lane separator installation in Philadelphia; and

Charlestown Road at the Cold Stream Road Intersection in Charlestown Township, Chester County, for delineator installation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

