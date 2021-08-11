Asphalt Paving to Begin on U.S. Highway 14 from Highway 1804 East to One Mile West of U.S. 83 Junction

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work will begin Friday, Aug. 13, on an asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 14 from approximately Highway 1804 east to one mile west of the junction of U.S. 14 and U.S. 83 (mile markers 230 to 245).

Work on the project will include milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing (a wearing course), and erosion and pipe repair. Milling will begin immediately and will be done at the transition areas of the intersections. This work will take place prior to the leveling and strengthening operation. The final lift is a wearing course placed once this operation is complete. The top lift is a special “S” mix asphalt used to help increase the longevity of the pavement.

During the operation on the four-lane section, traffic will be carried through the work zone with the use of lane closures. The use of flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic east of town. Motorists can expect delays during these times. The Contractor anticipates completing all operations for this project, including the asphalt paving, by mid-September.

The contractor on the $4.2 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota. The overall project completion date is July 29, 2022.

