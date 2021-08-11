Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the 2100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:48 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a traffic accident, which lead to a dispute, at the listed location. During the dispute, the suspect struck the victim with a gun. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and treated the victim for minor injuries.

Images of the suspect and vehicle can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.