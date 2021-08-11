Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1500 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:15 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 48 year-old Tyrone Edmondson, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

