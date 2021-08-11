Submit Release
$55,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

Powerball climbs to $241 million; Mega Millions grows to $225 million

JACKSON, MISS. – Zachary S. of Jackson claimed his $55,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot prize from the July 29 drawing today at Mississippi Lottery headquarters.

He purchased the winning ticket from Sandy’s Marathon at 1780 S. Gallatin St. in Jackson. Zachary selected the quick pick option for his numbers.

Zachary said he buys three Mississippi Match 5 tickets a week and told lottery officials he occasionally forgets to check them. When he went to his truck to grab his tickets a few days ago, he couldn’t believe his eyes once he checked his numbers.

The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is now an estimated $95,000. This is the 6th draw for the current jackpot.

Tonight’s Powerball®jackpot (the 19th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $241 million, while Friday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot (the 19th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $225 million.

Powerball is adding Monday night drawings to its current lineup of Wednesday and Saturday drawings. Starting Sunday, Aug.22, players will be able to purchase tickets for Monday night draws. The first Monday night drawing will occur on Monday, Aug. 23.

