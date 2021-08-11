Equal Opportunity Schools Awarded NBA Foundation Grant To Increase Access, Support & Economic Empowerment for Black HS

Equal Opportunity Schools Logo

The Seattle-based national nonprofits are part of a 22 organization cohort that received investments in celebration of the Foundation's One-Year Anniversar

SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) and Kingmakers of Oakland (KOO) today announced they received a generous grant from the NBA Foundation in honor of the Foundation’s one-year anniversary. This award strengthens the EOS and KOO collaborative partnership to empower Black communities in three NBA markets: Atlanta, Memphis, and New Orleans. The one-year grant award will support the EOS-KOO collaboration to empower Black youth, school districts, and equity-focused education organizations. (Watch the video announcement here.)

Thanks to the NBA’s investment, EOS and KOO will roll out its three-pronged approach comprised of school, community and youth leader engagement events; narrative building through KOO’s Portraits of a King video series featuring real stories illuminating the greatness of Black boys; and the launch of an RFP in Summer 2022 for select districts to join the network and receive comprehensive support systems that transform district, school, and classroom leaders into equity champions.

“We are beyond thrilled about this partnership,” said Eddie Lincoln, EOS Interim CEO. “Kingmakers and EOS have been long-time partners in the education equity journey. The NBA’s investment means a great deal to EOS and it is the assist that organizations like ours need to bring about real systemic change in school districts across this country. With the NBA’s support, we can continue building a team of in-school equity champions who identify, acknowledge, and support low-income and students of color.”

Chris Chatmon, CEO Kingmakers of Oakland added, “This work doesn’t scale or grow without partners. We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with the NBA Foundation in service of improving education and life outcomes for Black boys. KOO and EOS fundamentally believe that Black boys are brilliant, beautiful, and possess innate greatness. The commitment shown by NBA players, teams, and governors will make certain that Black boys are the co-creators and MVPs of this work; ensuring their voices are valued as much as the adults.”

KOO’s liberatory system aimed at developing thriving education systems that support young Black men coupled with EOS’ one-of-a-kind analytics infrastructure and dynamic professional coaching, integrated with an engagement program, serve as a dynamic inroad to change for underrepresented high schoolers nationwide.

“This project stands as a powerful commitment to the incubation, pilot, and scale of new education systems and structures and is aligned with an unapologetic understanding that this work takes time, creativity, and investment,” said Dr. Sasha Rabkin, EOS Interim President & Chief Strategy Officer. “We are honored to embark on this work with our friends and colleagues at Kingmakers of Oakland and are grateful to the NBA Foundation for its investment.”

Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Executive Director adds, “We’re thrilled to celebrate our one-year anniversary by awarding 22 deserving organizations with new grants that will further their efforts and our shared mission to create short- and long-term opportunity for Black young people. The commitment shown by NBA players, teams and governors in our inaugural year has been inspiring, and we look forward to deepening our efforts and operating with intention to reach more youth in additional cities in the years to come.” Read the NBA Foundation’s press release here.

About Equal Opportunity Schools (www.eoschools.org)

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national organization serving school districts of all sizes. We are here to help better serve students of color and low-income students and improve the accessibility of advanced learning classes. We provide tools such as a gaps chart analysis, equity pathways reports, beginning and end-of-year student/administrator surveys, best practices from more than 700 schools, 200+ districts across 33 states, and support to make equity and improved access to rigorous courses a district priority.

About Kingmakers of Oakland (www.kingmakersofoakland.org)

Kingmakers of Oakland is a national leadership development and systems change organization committed to fundamentally transforming the education system and building the capacity of people to design and sustain thriving and liberated systems, structures, conditions and culture to improve educational and life outcomes for Black boys.

About the NBA Foundation (www.nbafoundation.nba.com)

The NBA Foundation’s mission is to drive economic opportunity in the Black community through employment and career development by funding programs that generate successful transitions from school to meaningful employment for Black youth. The NBA Foundation invests in local and national organizations that promote school-to-career employment opportunities including job readiness, skill training, job placement and career advancement that target Black youth, ages 14-24 years old.