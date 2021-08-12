IT Consultant Charles Varner Discusses How Salesforce Certifications Can Advance Your Career
IT consultant Charles Varner recently discussed how Salesforce Certification can advance your IT career.
Becoming Salesforce certified shows clients and potential clients that you have specializations in one or more areas of Salesforce”ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salesforce certification can transform your career. Charles Varner holds 12 of these certifications and recently discussed just how important becoming Salesforce certified can be for IT consultants and people in a variety of other fields.
— Charles Varner
"Becoming Salesforce certified shows clients and potential clients that you have specializations in one or more areas of Salesforce," Charles Varner said. "In addition to impressing your customers, Salesforce certification provides priceless learning opportunities that can aid you in advancing your career."
Charles Varner explained that Salesforce certification is especially important if you're working with a Salesforce customer or partner. These individuals will expect you to have a specific level of certification that proves you are suitable for the role in which they will put you. For instance, someone applying to be a Salesforce administrator would need to complete the Certified Administrator Certification before applying for this position.
Salesforce certification is currently available for application builders, administrators, developers, marketers, implementation experts, architects, and more. Salesforce can take many forms, and they are some of the most sought-after certifications in IT and sales.
"A Salesforce certified individual can make far more money per year than someone who is not Salesforce certified," Charles Varner said. "A Salesforce administrator can make $100,000 per year, and Salesforce certified developers can make even more. This certification can transform your career, and ultimately, your entire life.
Varner add that Salesforce certified can advance your career in more ways than simply the amount of money you're paid. Gaining Salesforce Certification and maintaining it provides an ideal form of education for those want to continue learning. Maintaining your current Salesforce certification means completing one to three exams per year. This can help keep your mind sharp and provide insight into fields you may never have known before.
"Salesforce certification can be an excellent networking tool," Charles Varner said. "The Salesforce community is a large one, and its full of individuals who are interested in learning more and bettering themselves. These people can be inspiring, and they may also have connections that can improve your career and your life."
Varner concluded by stating that Salesforce Certification is an investment in your future. This investment can range from as little as $100 per year to $6,000 per year. All certifications provide an abundance of resources to help you complete exams and remain fresh long after you've become certified. He suggested visiting SalesForce.com, to learn more about the process and how Salesforce Certification can transform your career.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here