Submit Release
News Search

There were 524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,874 in the last 365 days.

Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Holds a Virtual Meeting to Review the Proposals Bridging Committee (PBC) Proposals for a Constitutional Basis for National Elections

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Download logo

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) today facilitated a virtual meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum today to review the four proposals developed by members of the Proposals Bridging Committee, mindful of the urgency to reach an agreement on a constitutional basis for the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021.

During the meeting, LPDF members discussed the proposals, made numerous suggestions on substance and procedure and in relation to the LPDF Roadmap. They also pledged to continue consultations, including with critical political and other stakeholders, with the aim to prepare for the next LPDF meeting and possible compromises.

In his opening remarks, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of UNSMIL Ján Kubiš stressed that ideas and proposals developed by the LPDF “contain all the ingredients necessary to reach a constructive compromise if you can mobilize the political will and make the necessary mutual concessions to take your country beyond this state of perennial transition to complete the political process and unification of Libya and its institution under an elected civilian authority”.

Special Envoy Kubiš also informed the LPDF members that UNSMIL intends to convene soon an in-person meeting of the LPDF to take final decisions on the critical contentious issues, that will enable the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021.

Addressing the closing session, UNSMIL Coordinator and Assistant Secretary-General Raisedon Zenenga noted that the responsibility to finalize the constitutional basis for the elections rests with the LPDF members. “The UN and Libya’s international partners are here to support and assist you, including to offer ideas on how to construct a reasonable compromise that bridges the differences among all parties, ” he added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

You just read:

Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Holds a Virtual Meeting to Review the Proposals Bridging Committee (PBC) Proposals for a Constitutional Basis for National Elections

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.