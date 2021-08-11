Total Daily Tests: 2,706
Active Cases: 7,906
New Deaths: 7
New Confirmed Cases: 767
Recoveries: 24,763 (454 New)
Total Deaths: 896 (CFR 2.7%)
Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 32,565
Currently Admitted: 343
Received at least one dose: 87,590
Fully vaccinated: 76,530
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (11 August 2021)
