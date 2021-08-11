Biozek Rapid Test for COVID-19 Receives MHRA Approval in the United Kingdom

Biozek Medical COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Receives MHRA Approval in the United Kingdom

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ongoing effort to help bolster the United Kingdom's fight against COVID-19, Biozek Medical, the Netherlands based biotechnology company, has announced MHRA approval of their COVID-19 Antigen Rapid test.

The Biozek COVID-19 Antigen Rapid test requires a simplistic nasal or throat swab, delivering rapid results in 15-minutes. The innovative diagnostic test offers a high accuracy of 98.98%, providing an added layer of protection and reassurance as the UK deals with the ever-changing global pandemic.

The test is easy to use by healthcare professionals or self-administered, with no additional laboratory equipment necessary. The simple visual representation offers an intelligible diagnosis of infection or non-infection. Compared to other PCR and rapid tests on the market, the Biozek COVID-19 Antigen Rapid test is more affordable, offering UK individuals and organizations a high standard of quality — at a fraction of the cost.

Zeki Hamid, CEO at Biozek Medical, states, "Despite easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK, the COVID-19 pandemic remains an ongoing health crisis, with new variants working diligently to undo our global community efforts. We believe continuous rapid testing, alongside vaccination efforts, is the best strategy as we transition into the next phase of the new normal".

Since MHRA approval, Biozek Medical has developed and released a COVID-19 Antigen Rapid test that utilizes a less-invasive saliva sampling method.

With the highly transmittable mutation known as the Delta variant spreading countrywide, Biozek Medical believes its new saliva rapid test is a critical tool against all known and mutating variants.

ABOUT BIOZEK MEDICAL

Biozek Medical is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company that serves its customers worldwide by providing a range of innovative diagnostic solutions. It manufactures in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products and specializes in the research and development of point-of-care test kits and medical diagnostic and immunodiagnostic tools.

In its pursuit to help medical communities react more effectively to the current pandemic, Biozek Medical has pioneered the creation of several COVID-19 rapid tests, which offers quick and highly accurate results: The COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Test, which uses serum, or plasma specimen samples, and two COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests, which are conducted either through nasal or throat swabbing or saliva extraction.

How to use Biozek rapid test