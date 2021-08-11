CCS Rights Management’s Daytripper Music Publishing Partners with Renowned KCRW Radio Host Chris Douridas
Joint venture with Douridas confirms Toronto-based Daytripper’s laser focus on development and high-level creative support for its artists; Fuels U.S. ExpansionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daytripper Music Publishing (Daytripper), the new creative-centric division of CCS Rights Management (CCS), has partnered with renowned KCRW radio host and multi-Grammy nominated music su-pervisor Chris Douridas to help build and develop its talent roster as it expands further into the U.S. market.
The match between Douridas, one of the world’s premier music tastemakers, and Daytripper is kis-met, centering on a commitment to discovering and nurturing artists and songwriters at all levels and stages in careers, providing personalized and curated global creative opportunities, while enhancing, capitalizing, and promoting their works.
Exceptional ability to spot talent and break new artists has been integral to Douridas’ expansive, di-verse career beginning at one of the most respected and progressive radio stations in the world - Los Angeles’ KCRW-FM, where he served as the music programming director and host of “Morning Be-comes Eclectic” for most of the 90s, and later launched the station’s 24-hour online music channel Eclectic24, which he still programs. At KCRW, he was an early supporter of Maroon 5, Beck, The Car-digans, Meshell Ndegeocello, Elliott Smith, Fiona Apple, Ben Folds, Gillian Welch, and Imogen Heap, among many others.
Douridas’ hosting and talent-spotting work in radio led to A&R stints at Geffen and Dreamworks Rec-ords, and an indie label launch with Israeli singer-songwriter Oren Lavie, with whom he co-produced the oft-copied video for ”Her Morning Elegance” and shared his third Grammy nomination in 2009 for Best Music Video. His recent foray into publishing began with a joint venture at Mothership Pub-lishing, where he signed critically acclaimed Canadian singer songwriter Andy Shauf, together with legendary publisher Lionel Conway.
In 2010, Douridas founded the now long-running bi-coastal, weekly live music series School Night, showcasing new and up-and-coming talent to industry and early adopter music fans. Countless suc-cessful artists have debuted or played early shows on its stage, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, blackbear, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, Sofi Tukker, Dermot Kennedy and Alec Benja-min.
In film and TV circles, he is best known as a two-time Grammy-nominated music supervisor for both American Beauty and Shrek 2. Other credits include Heat, As Good as It Gets, Austin Powers, Captain Fantastic, The Addams Family, Flaked, House of Lies, and the upcoming animated features Back to the Outback (Netflix) and Blazing Samurai.
“As we expand into the U.S., I couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with Chris, who embodies everything we envisioned as the philosophy behind CCS’ new Daytripper Music Publishing division. The company is centered around discovering and fostering great artists and songwriters, and Chris is unequivocally one of the best in the world at doing it,” said Jodie Ferneyhough, CCS Rights Man-agement Founder and President.
Added CCS Creative/A&R Director Jordan Howard, “Chris is always on the cusp of what’s next and I have the utmost respect for him. I look forward to working together as we discover new artists and writers and bring them world-class creative opportunities.”
“Identifying great artistry and helping it find its way out into the world is at the heart of everything I do. An alliance with Jodie is an obvious fit. He is extremely passionate about nurturing and developing great songwriters. More than that, he has a clear vision of what he wants Daytripper to become, and I am very excited about helping him and Jordan build it,” said Douridas.
About Daytripper Music Publishing
Daytripper Music Publishing, a division of CCS Rights Management, is a global independent music publishing company and stand-alone brand dedicated to creative development and support of estab-lished and up-and-coming artists and songwriters, while enhancing, capitalizing, and promoting their works. Daytripper’s growing roster of award-winning, established and up-and-coming songwriters, artists, musicians and producers includes: Hill Kourkoutis, Tribe Friday, Featurette, POESY, Nuela Charles; CARYS, Yukon Blonde, Laurent Bourque, and Mikhail Laxton, among others.
About CCS Rights Management
CCS Rights Management is a global independent music publishing and rights administration company providing a full range of services to its roster of award-winning, established and up-and-coming songwriters, artists, musicians, producers, and labels, as well as global media and production compa-nies, and corporate brands. The company manages more than 150,000 copyrights and specializes in publishing administration, royalty collection, creative services, neighbouring rights administration, and music licensing for film, TV advertising, games and other media. For more information, visit ccsrightsmanagement.com and daytrippersongs.com. Follow Daytripper on all social media channels: @daytrippersongs
