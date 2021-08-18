Blue Sky Welcomes Director of New Business Development
Scott Van SickleMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Sky EXP is excited to announce the hire of a proven industry professional, Scott Van Sickle, as Director of New Business Development. This move aligns with Blue Sky’s expansive growth initiative to ensure that all clients experience excellence. Having worked in the industry for 30 years, Scott will be vital in delivering the continued growth of Blue Sky into new markets.
Scott will join a dedicated team committed to bringing the best possible service to its clients while consistently raising the bar and pushing innovative boundaries. “We are in a truly exciting period of growth at Blue Sky. Scott fits well with our overall strategy for diversification as we expand our services. His depth of industry knowledge is unparalleled, and we are excited to have him join our team,” said Blue Sky owner and CEO, Don Keller.
Blue Sky is passionate about creative experiences that captivate and inspire beyond expectations. Their team of professionals is committed to executing live, 3D, and virtual events that connect with people and bring your brand to life. This promise is delivered through world-class customer service and expert innovation, all at an exceptional value.
Founded in 2003 by Don Keller and Tim Kelley, Blue Sky is an industry leader and has provided unforgettable experiences for numerous Fortune 500 companies, including The Home Depot, Delta Air Lines, Oldcastle, and Fruit of the Loom. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Blue Sky was recognized as the number one (1) small business of the year by The Cobb Chamber of Commerce in 2017. Don and Tim are also committed to supporting their local community through non-profit work, having donated time and funds to ensure the well-being of countless struggling families and organizations.
