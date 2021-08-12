HSO Awarded Prestigious Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Membership for the 18th Year

Maintains position in the top 1% of Microsoft partners as a result of growth and investments that leverage Microsoft technology to deliver value to customers

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSO , a business transformation partner with global reach, has received the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award for an 18th year.This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place in July 2021. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company’s road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.Recipients of this award are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in March 2022 as well as virtual meetings held through June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with top Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.“In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers’ digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize HSO for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”HSO has maintained Inner Circle membership by making investments to support their go-to-market strategy as one of the largest independent Dynamics partners worldwide. HSO received significant investment in August 2019 from The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) to help drive several strategic initiatives to strengthen its global presence and transformation capabilities for Microsoft cloud business applications. These milestones include two significant US-based acquisitions that extend additional services and industry IP plus the further expansion of HSO’s Global Service Centers and substantial growth of their cloud application platform practice to strengthen HSO’s market position and accelerate time to value for HSO clients.“Everything we do at HSO is focused on one goal — improving the business performance and results for our customers,” said Peter J. ter Maaten, CEO, HSO. “We are honored to receive Inner Circle recognition that reflects our strong partnership with Microsoft and our continued investments in providing robust industry solutions and increasing our global services capabilities. Membership in this elite group confirms our unwavering focus on applying our deep Microsoft knowledge and Industry expertise to solve problems, deliver results and empower every person and every business to accomplish more and achieve their potential.”Leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology, HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, HSO maintains solid expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, exceptional services and unparalleled value to their customers. Additional 2021 HSO honors include finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Supply Chain Management and Finance and winner of the prestigious Microsoft Dynamics Eagle Award.About HSOHSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.hso.com