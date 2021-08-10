2021-08-10 11:57:53.317 Taylor Retailer Sells $150,000 Powerball Ticket

2021-08-10 11:57:53.317

A Powerball player turned his $50,000 prize into $150,000 by adding the Power Play option. Robert Newcomer of Moulton, Iowa, matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn on July 28, to win the base prize of $50,000. Because he’d added Power Play for an extra dollar, his prize was instantly tripled when the Power Play number drawn was 3.

Newcomer purchased his ticket at Haymakers, 8455 Highway 24, in Taylor. The winning numbers on July 28 were 25, 30, 53, 59 and 60, with a Powerball number of 5.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY20, players in Marion County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $6.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $662,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $913,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.