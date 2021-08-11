Combat Helmet Market Size Worth USD 3.32 Billion by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Combat Helmet Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Protection, Visual Assistance, and Communication), Material (Ballistic Fiber, Thermoplastic, and Metal), End User (Military Agencies and Law Enforcement Agencies), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Combat Helmet Market Information by Technology and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to cross USD 3.32 Billion by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR.

Market Scope

Combat helmets are designed using high quality and high-performance materials and help protect the soldier’s head during wars. Additionally, with the rising incorporation of visual assistance and communication systems, combat helmets are experiencing significant demand across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The industry leaders listed in the report are:

Avon Rubber Plc (UK)

BAE Systems (UK)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US)

Safariland Group (US)

ArmorSource LLC (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Revision Military Inc. (US)

MKU Limited (India)

Point Blank Enterprises (US)

Gentex Corporation (US)

ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC (US)

Eagle Industries (US)

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (UK)

Survitec Group Limited (UK)



The global market is led by numerous international technologies and defense systems providers. However, various regions have several local firms that are established and offer smaller yet highly advanced helmets. These small-sized firms are focused on forming partnerships with multiple global leaders. Some other competitive strategies employed by the players in the global industry are acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and expansions, and many more. For instance, in May 2021, 2DM’s partner “The Smart Think” introduced its latest Aramid Graphene combat helmet called AG-1 in Australia. Designed with a proprietary combination of Graphene and Aramid from 2DM Materials, the AR/PD and NIJ IIIA helmet is light, efficient, and considered to be the safest in the market.

Top Growth Boosters

Disconcerting increase in geopolitical issues coupled with territorial conflicts have fostered the need for ballistic protective equipment like combat helmets. Urgent need to enhance border security in view of rise in terrorist activities could also enhance the market size in the following years. Moreover, several countries concentrating on modernizing their border security infrastructure to include AI and other next-gen technologies will offer attractive opportunities to the global industry in the future. Protection of military personnel has become one of the major focus areas for the defense sectors across various countries, which is a significant growth rendering factor in the global market.

Combat helmet manufacturers are bound to find lucrative opportunities in emerging countries across Asia Pacific, such as China and India. These economies happen to be prominent weapon importers and spend considerably on their military sectors, which boosts the demand and use of combat helmets. Also, the soaring preference for lightweight materials including ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene shall be a major trend in the global market in the following years. Lightweight materials help bring down the overall helmet weight while cutting down trauma impact caused by ammunition and blast by almost 20% as opposed to conventional metal helmets. As a result, ballistic fibre combat helmets are gaining massive traction in the global market and will be largely responsible for the revenue generation in subsequent years.

Market Restraints

Insufficient military spending in a few underdeveloped countries, due to restricted budgets could be a significant hurdle for the global market in the next couple of years.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic left a devastating impact on the defense sector across the globe. The defense sector was affected the reduction in tax revenues in line with the sharp drop in GDP. As a result, analysts have noted weakened demand for naval vessels, ground vehicles, new military aircraft, and soldier equipment. This factor has been unfavorable for the combat helmets market to a large extent.

Governments all over the world are trying to curb the spread of COVID-19, boosting their spending on essential healthcare equipment as well as on finding vaccines. Consequently, spending on defense-related products has gone down significantly, slowing down the market growth. However, with the steady rise in the defense expenditure, the global market for combat helmets is bound to witness healthy growth in the coming few years.

Market Segmentation

Types of combat helmets available in the market are protection and communication helmets. The protection category forms the largest share in the global industry and could even procure the fastest growth rate during the appraisal period. Combat helmets are primarily used for protecting soldiers and therefore, these types have gainer higher traction compared to other types in the market. Communication helmets will however capture the highest growth between 2019 and 2027, given their mounting demand in the defense sector worldwide.

Major platforms considered in the MRFR report are military agencies as well as law enforcement agencies. Military agencies dominate the global market for combat helmet, thanks to the robust demand for cutting-edge combat helmets to protect soldiers and also provide visual aid during night-time. On the other hand, law enforcement agencies could be the highest growing segment in the following years, in view of increasing terrorist attacks across countries.

Regional Analysis

North America will be the global market leader in the coming years, thanks to the extensive network of a huge number of renowned firms based in the region. Favorable government policies across Canada, and the USA in terms of huge funds accelerate the market growth. Additionally, the operations in Libya and Syria against terrorist outfits compel the US government to deploy a variety of sophisticated technologies and products, resulting in enormous business growth.

Asia Pacific is presently one of the fastest advancing markets for combat helmets. Estimated to record the fastest CAGR during the evaluation period, the APAC market will benefit largely from the ongoing territorial issues between China and India, Taiwan, Malaysia, North Korea, Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Japan. In the wake of growing cross-border tensions, countries like the Philippines, Australia, and Vietnam, are working on the upgradation of their border forces to detect, intercept, and deter smugglers and other miscreants. Surging number of collaborations between countries such as India and the United States, China, and Pakistan, and more for territory protection also enhances the market size in the region.

