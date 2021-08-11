Molecular Modeling Market Worth USD 1,617.80 Million by 2027 at 15.93% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Molecular Modeling Market Trends, Growth and Insights by Product (Software and Services), by Application (Drug Development, Drug Discovery), by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academic Centers), Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast Till 2027

Molecular Modeling Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Molecular Modeling Market Information by Product, Application, End User and Region and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is expected to cross USD 1,617.80 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.93%.

Market Scope:

The technique of molecular modeling is used in medication development. It aids in the description of the formation or modification of three-dimensional structures of molecules, as well as their physicochemical properties. It aids in the study of molecular architectures and behavior. Material science and computational biology are two such fields where the approach is used. To study biological and molecular properties, numerous automated techniques are used.

Competitive Landscape:

The notable players of the market are

Simulations Plus, Inc (US)

Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre (England)

Optibrium (UK)

Cresset (UK)

BioSolveIT GmbH. (Germany)

OpenEye Scientific Software (US)

Chemical Computing Group (Canada)

Acellera Ltd (London), Dassault Systèmes (France)

Schrödinger, LLC (US)

Certara, L.P (US)

Market Drives:

The rising frequency of chronic diseases, as well as the added benefit of drug development in providing lower-cost medications, are propelling the molecular modeling industry forward. Factors such as increased drug development, technological developments in drug design, and increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses are propelling the worldwide molecular modeling market forward. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases presents a profitable business opportunity. The rising frequency of chronic diseases is projected to fuel the development of more advanced and effective therapies.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of molecular modeling software, as well as a scarcity of experienced healthcare personnel, are anticipated to limit market growth. Open-source software may not be able to meet the specific needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies during the drug development process. It recommends the purchase of specifically customized software, which may be more expensive and raise the final drug's price.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a huge impact on the molecular modeling industry. The medication development process, which includes molecular modeling processes, has been significantly disturbed at every stage. Many drug development businesses and clinical research organizations (CROs) were also compelled to halt at least some, if not all, of their clinical trials. Despite this, sponsors are finding new methods to advance their programs by taking proactive steps to guarantee that their paused studies are ready to resume once conditions improve.

Molecular Modeling Market Segmentation

The global molecular modeling market is segmented into product, application, and end user.

The product segment is further bifurcated into software and services.

The application segment is further segmented into drug development, drug discovery, and others.

The end user segment is further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

During the projected period, the Americas are expected to have the biggest market share. In 2020, the region dominated the global molecular modeling market, accounting for almost 40% of the market. The rising acceptance of products is responsible for this significant market share. North America and South America are two subregions of the Americas. The presence of well-known research institutes and academic organizations that promote open access for research scientists contributes to the region's market growth.

During the projected period of 2021 to 2027, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. This is due to factors such as rising disposable income, an increase in the number of research institutes and contract research businesses, and improved healthcare facilities. The market size of the regional market is expected to grow as the number of clinical trials connected to the research of protein structures, computational biology, and biopharmaceuticals increases. The region's talented labor and low manufacturing costs present a chance for global companies to reach previously untouched markets.

In 2020, Europe accounted for USD 173.29 million, with a CAGR of 15.70 percent predicted during the projection period. The increase in research funding and the number of clinical trials related to theoretical methodologies and computational techniques used to model or replicate the behavior of molecules are credited for the market's expansion. The region is seeing an increase in approaches used in drug design, computational biology and chemistry, and materials science to explore molecular systems ranging from small chemical systems to giant biological molecules and material assemblies.

The Middle East and Africa market is predicted to grow slowly due to a steady rise in monetary status and an increase in internet retailing for acquiring medicine, both of which have an impact on the discovery of new medicines. The endemicity of certain infectious disease-causing strains, as well as developing antibiotic resistance, has prompted more research on transmission control. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the process of discovering novel therapeutic targets for diseases that cause economic hardship is expected to accelerate market expansion in the region.

