Rita Marble Joins Quadrant Biosciences as Executive Vice President of Human Resources

Rita Marble, Executive VP of Human Resources

Quadrant Biosciences welcomes Rita Marble to their team as Executive Vice President of Human Resources.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, announced that Rita Marble has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Human Resources. In her new role, she will be focusing on recruitment and training, labor cost management, and staff development.

Marble brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the field of Human Resources Management to the Quadrant team. Most recently, she was Director of Employer Solutions with a high growth PEO where she was responsible for Business Development, HR infrastructure design, onboarding and implementation of HR service plans for local and national organizations.

"Quadrant Biosciences, with its innovative developments in clinical molecular testing, from their Clarifi ASD autism saliva diagnostic to their highly sensitive Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test, has proven to be a nimble and forward looking organization that focuses on developing solutions for global health issues,” said Marble. “I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to serve and support this brilliant and dedicated team."

Quadrant has developed Clarifi ASD®, a novel molecular saliva test for autism spectrum disorder, and the Clarifi COVID-19™ saliva test, co-developed with SUNY Upstate Medical University, which received emergency use authorization by the FDA in September 2020. Research and development of molecular diagnostics tests for mild traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease are also underway.

In addition to her experience in Human Resources, Marble holds a certification of Senior Certified Professional from the Society for Human Resource Management and channels her knowledge and enthusiasm into her community as a New Venture Mentor for the Tech Garden and subject matter resource for companies affiliated with the WISE Women's Business center for the SBDC. She earned her Bachelor degree from the State University of New York College at Oswego.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Rita’s caliber join Quadrant," said Quadrant Biosciences Founder and CEO Richard Uhlig. "She is a highly experienced HR executive with a strong track record, and I am confident that she will be an outstanding addition to our management team.”

--------------

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

About Emergency Use Authorization Status

The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet requirements to perform high-complexity tests. Clarifi COVID-19 has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/sars-cov-2-reference-panel-comparative-data