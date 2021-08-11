Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Kahoka Aug. 28
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 11, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Route. 81 in Kahoka.
The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being off-loaded.
Accepted:
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Dewormers
- Fly tags
- Fertilizers containing pesticide
Not accepted:
- Paint
- Explosives
- Fire extinguishers
- Yard waste
- Electronics
- Trash
Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.
The final pesticide collection event scheduled this year will be Sept. 25 at MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St. in Marthasville.
