Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Kahoka Aug. 28

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 11, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Aug. 28 at Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Route. 81 in Kahoka.

The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being off-loaded.

Accepted:

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Dewormers

Fly tags

Fertilizers containing pesticide

Not accepted:

Paint

Explosives

Fire extinguishers

Yard waste

Electronics

Trash

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

The final pesticide collection event scheduled this year will be Sept. 25 at MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St. in Marthasville.

