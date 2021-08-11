Real Estate Market Worth $8,662.2 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 2.8%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Growing public-private partnerships in different countries such as India and China would continue to fuel the growth of the real estate industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate is a property, which consists of land or any physical structures, such as buildings, on it. The factors that drive the growth of the real estate market include public–private partnerships, rise in economy, and increase in efforts by the government for the infrastructure developments.

The global real estate market size was valued at $6.8 trillion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.6 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The real estate companies are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their real estate market share. For instance, in July 2019, CBRE Group, Inc., a U.S.-based commercial real estate investment firm acquired shares of UK-based Telford Homes Plc. The acquisition aims to expand footprints in the UK and Europe. Similarly, Life House, a vertically integrated hotel company has secured around $100 million in Blue Flag Partners for its business expansion through the acquisition of additional hotels.

Top 10 Leading Players

American Tower
AvalonBay Communities
Ayala Land Inc.
Gecina
Link REIT
Prologis
Segro
Simon Property Group
Sinar Mas Land
Welltower

Key Market Segments

By Property

Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Land

By Business

Sales
Rental

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging real estate market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the global market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

