Ten Day Closure on Old Route 8 South in Butler County (Middlesex Township)

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure on Old Route 8 South in Butler County (Middlesex Township) beginning August 23, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. through September 2, 2021.

The Old Route 8 South will be closed at the intersection with Parks Road.  The ten (10) day closure is for the realignment of Old Route 8 South.  The project will create a new, perpendicular intersection with Parks Road for improved site distance and safety.  This work is in preparation for the future construction of a cul-de-sac on Old Route 8 South to the south of State Route 228.

Motorists should detour using Parks Road to State Route 228 East to Old Route 8 South.

Independence Excavating of Independence, OH is the contractor on this $26.5 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

 

