Traffic Restriction on State Route 119 - Alliance Drive and Snyder Hill Road Intersection in Jefferson County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a lane restriction that will affect traffic patterns on State Route 119 in Jefferson County.

Work will begin on August 16 through August 31, 2021 to allow for the construction of a low volume driveway off of State Route 119 and the reconstruction of the south bound shoulder to tie into the driveway. The affected area is on State Route 119 at the Alliance Drive and Snyder Hill Road intersection near the Punxsutawney Walmart.

The southbound lane will be restricted during daylight hours with flaggers directing traffic.

Leonard S. Fiore, Inc. of Altoona, PA is completing the construction project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.