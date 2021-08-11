Glass Curtain Wall Market Anticipated to Reach $85,727.4 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%
A glass curtain wall provides robust architectural solutions and features to a building.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glass curtain walls are non-structural aluminum-framed walls, comprising infills of glass panels that are fixed to the building. They are of two types: unitized glass curtain walls and stick-built glass curtain walls. The glass curtain wall market has witnessed substantial rise over past few years and is anticipated to record similar advancements during the upcoming years.
Global glass curtain wall market size was valued at $42,105.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $85,727.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Surge in urbanization and publicization, specifically in emerging markets, further stimulates the glass curtain wall market development. In addition, increase in demand for glass curtain walls in commercial and public building sectors is anticipated to drive the global glass curtain wall market during the forecast period.
Top 10 Leading Players
AGC Inc.
AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
China Glass Holdings Ltd.
Guardian Industries Holdings, LLC
Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited
Saint-Gobain
SCHOTT AG
Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Unitized systems
Stick Systems
By Glazing Application
Exterior Glazed
Interior Glazed
By End-User
Commercial
Public
Residential
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
