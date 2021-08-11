Glass Curtain Wall Market Anticipated to Reach $85,727.4 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%

A glass curtain wall provides robust architectural solutions and features to a building.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glass curtain walls are non-structural aluminum-framed walls, comprising infills of glass panels that are fixed to the building. They are of two types: unitized glass curtain walls and stick-built glass curtain walls. The glass curtain wall market has witnessed substantial rise over past few years and is anticipated to record similar advancements during the upcoming years.

Global glass curtain wall market size was valued at $42,105.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $85,727.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in urbanization and publicization, specifically in emerging markets, further stimulates the glass curtain wall market development. In addition, increase in demand for glass curtain walls in commercial and public building sectors is anticipated to drive the global glass curtain wall market during the forecast period.

Top 10 Leading Players

AGC Inc.
AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
China Glass Holdings Ltd.
Guardian Industries Holdings, LLC
Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited
Saint-Gobain
SCHOTT AG
Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Unitized systems
Stick Systems

By Glazing Application

Exterior Glazed
Interior Glazed

By End-User

Commercial
Public
Residential

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging glass curtain wall market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

