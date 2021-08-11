BIM in Construction Market is Projected to Reach $7,536.0 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%

Reduction in construction costs and decrease in wastage of resources and time in construction projects are driving the demand for BIM

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building Information Modeling or Building Information Management (BIM) is often termed as software or a process of generating 3D models of a building or structure to ensure efficient designing, planning, and construction of the project. BIM software is majorly aimed for architects, engineers, and construction (AEC) users.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10655 The global BIM in construction market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.5 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 40.0% share of the global BIM in construction industry.Use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) has created new opportunities for the construction industry to overcome the drawbacks caused by mismanagement and inadequate planning of projects. BIM has gained major importance in execution of large-scale projects.Top 10 Leading PlayersAutodesk Inc.AVEVA GroupBentley SystemsHexagon ABNEMETSCHEKOracle CorporationProcore Technologies, Inc.Trimble, Inc.Vectorworks, Inc.Vizerra SA.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10655 Key Market SegmentsBy Phase Of WorkConstructionOperationBy End-UserEngineersContractorsBy ApplicationResidentialNon-residentialBy Deployment ModelCloud-basedOn-premiseBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAKey BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global BIM in construction market trends and dynamics.In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the global BIM in construction market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of market opportunities of all the countries is also provided in the report.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10655