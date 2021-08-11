IoT in Construction Market Growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027 to Reach $19,039.8 Million in 2027

IoT technologies boost the productivity and efficiency of construction sites, which in turn drives the growth of the IoT in the construction industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet of Things (IoT) has penetrated nearly all industries, households, and offices, making human activities simpler. The inclusion of internet-connected devices in the construction industry also known as IoT in construction has benefitted the industry by reducing operational costs, enhanced productivity, and efficient project management.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7930 IoT in Construction Market by Application, End User, and Components: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global IoT in construction market size is expected to reach $19,039.9 million in 2027 from $8,179.9 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027.IoT in construction aims at connecting construction sites with IoT technologies and solutions to obtain maximum productivities. IoT technologies such as smart wearables, sensors, RFID tags, building information modelling, augmented reality, and others assist in recognizing potential risks in construction projects as well as deliver enhanced productivities, efficient project management, and optimized use of resources.Top 10 Leading PlayersTrimble, Inc.Pillar Technologies Inc.Triax Technologies, Inc.AOMS TechnologiesTopcon CorporationHilti CorporationAutodesk, Inc.Oracle CorporationHexagon ABCalAmp CorporationRequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7930 Key Market Segmentation:By ApplicationAsset MonitoringPredictive MaintenanceFleet managementWearablesOthersBy End-UserResidentialNon-residentialBy ComponentsHardwareSoftwareConnectivityServicesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAKey BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global IoT in construction market trends and dynamics.In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive IoT in construction market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7930