Automotive Airbag Fabric Market worth USD 4.37 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.48% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Research Report, Yarn Type, Coating Type, Vehicle Type, Airbag Type and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is projected to be worth USD 4.37 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027).

Automotive airbags are installed in vehicles to prevent injuries and reducing the force exerted between the passenger and steering wheel. Airbag fabrics need to be coated to increase its strength and folded into small volumes to be deployed at high speeds. The global automotive airbag fabric market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers changing trends in airbags and changing demands of customers over the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact are explored with respect to growth and revenue projections.



Competitive Analysis

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Research Report are:

Global Safety Textiles

Teijin Limited

Kolon Industries

Toray Industries

HMT (Xiamen) New Technical Materials Co. Ltd.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Autoliv AB

Asahi Kasei Co. Ltd.

Takata Corporation

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

are prominent players of the global automotive airbag fabric market. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacity to meet the diverse needs of its user base. Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are major strategies of players looking to sustain their position.

Industry Update

Hyosung Advanced Materials will supply airbag fabrics for Amazon’s autonomous vehicle, Robotaxi. The airbags will be manufactured by Global Safety Textiles and be deployed in a three-dimensional form.



Safety of Customers to be a Major Driver

Customer safety is expected to be the biggest driver of the automotive airbag fabric market due to rise of car accidents. Laws outlining low emission rates and lightweight vehicles can drive the integration of good fabrics to prevent injuries. High tensile strength, low air permeability, good folding ability, and better energy absorption are characteristics demanded by car manufacturers to adhere to safety standards. Low weight of airbags and less space required can bode well for the market.

Silicon Coatings to Emerge as Popular Choice

Silicon coatings on airbags are emerging as the prime choice for airbag manufacturers owing to their low price and ability to maintain tension. Compositions with silicon due to its organic nature and high tear strength can drive the demand over the forecast period. A thermal barrier on airbags to protect the fabric from high temperatures and rapid deflation after deployment can bode well for the market. Huge production numbers of electric vehicles and plans for electrification by governments can provide a lot of scope for silicon coating airbag manufacturers.

Unstable Supply Conditions to Hamper Automotive Airbag Fabric Market

The automotive airbag fabric market has been dampened by force majeure events and glitches in the supply chain. Although the supply of raw material is steady, inability of certain manufacturers for producing raw materials in-house and dependency on external suppliers can disrupt market growth. Recently, Toray Industries sent word to its clients its inability to product airbags in time owing to delays in delivery of nylon 66.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the demand and supply of airbags owing to shutdown of vehicle production facilities. Airbag manufacturers are repurposing their production lines to commence production on isolation gowns used by doctors. The short supply faced by hospitals has led many manufacturers to action owing to urgent demand caused by the pandemic. Recently, Ford Motors has started production on hospital gowns made from the fabric used in its airbags. It plans to partner with Joyson Systems to manufacture gowns and deliver 1.3 million units by July. But unforeseen circumstances such as cold spells has led to suspension in production and delay in deliveries.



Segmentation

Polyamide to be the Leading Material

The polyamide segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. This is attributed to the preference of nylon for manufacture of airbags owing to its heat resistance and durability.

Neoprene Coated Segment to Lead

The neoprene coated segment held a sizeable share and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. This is credited to use of neoprene coating in curtain airbags

Passenger Cars to Command Huge Demand Share

The passenger cars segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. It is attributed to purchase of sports utility vehicle (SUV) and sports vehicles by customers.

Front Airbags to Dominate Market Demand Share

The front airbag segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years. Mandatory laws made by countries to insert airbags in the front seats can bode well for the market.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Global Automotive Airbag Fabric Market

APAC is expected to lead the global market owing to a large customer base and procurement of passenger and commercial vehicles. Urban mobility requirements and safety laws outlined by regulatory agencies for preventing accidents and injuries can drive market growth. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are likely to drive regional market growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Yarn Type (Polyamide and Polyester), By Coating Type (Neoprene Coated, Silicone Coated and Uncoated), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks and Buses & Coaches), By Airbag Type (Front Airbag, Side Airbag, Knee Airbag, Curtain Airbag and Other Airbags) and Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific))



